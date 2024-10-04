Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Crown Point Energy Trading Down 12.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.79.

Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.64 million during the quarter. Crown Point Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a negative net margin of 40.22%.

About Crown Point Energy

Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

