Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 15,469 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Allient worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in Allient by 798.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Allient in the first quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Allient during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allient during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALNT. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Allient stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.36 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $292.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.55 million. Allient had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is 7.95%.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

