Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 5,339 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 623.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Repligen by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after buying an additional 425,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 16.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.25.

In other Repligen news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $3,225,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at $20,328,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 556.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.11 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

