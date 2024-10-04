Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,656 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 131.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 187.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $228,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sarah F. Colbert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $90,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

RGR stock opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $685.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.94.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $130.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.60 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

