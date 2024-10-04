Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 12,775 ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 43,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.21 and a 52 week high of $86.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $114.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

