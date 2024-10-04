Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,139 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CBT. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,283,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $302,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cabot by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,348,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 976,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,171 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Cabot by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 913,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cabot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 693,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.75.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In other news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $2,601,406.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,630,719.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 1,201 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $127,534.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,194,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 25,617 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $2,601,406.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,174 shares in the company, valued at $33,630,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,939 shares of company stock worth $7,308,812. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cabot Trading Down 1.5 %

Cabot stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.22 and its 200-day moving average is $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.22. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $113.12. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

