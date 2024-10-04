Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $575,000 Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 91.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 38,245 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 4,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,930.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,408 shares of company stock worth $3,865,068. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $178.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $189.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

