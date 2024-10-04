Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $581,000 Stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,990 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 155,549 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Orange in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,411,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after buying an additional 60,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in Orange by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 310,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 44,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research raised shares of Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Stock Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.24. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.