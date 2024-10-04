Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101,402 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 114,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 108.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 32,537 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 26.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 100,793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 21,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 21.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 718,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

EZCORP Stock Performance

NASDAQ EZPW opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $601.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $281.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

