Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SW Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after buying an additional 18,986 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $225.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.24. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.91 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

