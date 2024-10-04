Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 18,003 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTA. Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after acquiring an additional 134,292 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $91,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

ENTA opened at $11.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

