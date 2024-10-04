Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 836.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,892 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 250,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,697 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,609,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 40.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on EE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Excelerate Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE EE opened at $23.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.32. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

