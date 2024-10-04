Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 12,485 Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,485 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Docebo worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter worth about $264,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Docebo by 60.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Docebo in the second quarter worth about $317,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCBO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, September 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Docebo in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.58.

Docebo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $42.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.59 and a beta of 1.55. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Docebo had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 29.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

