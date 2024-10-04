Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,626 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 107,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AAT opened at $26.11 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.56%.
Separately, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.
American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.
