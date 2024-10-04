Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 32,722 Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,722 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of Taboola.com worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Taboola.com by 292.4% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 657,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 490,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,767,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,451 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taboola.com by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

TBLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.56.

In related news, Director Lynda M. Clarizio sold 29,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $106,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,930.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TBLA opened at $3.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. Taboola.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $912.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Taboola.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

