Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 373,760 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 82.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 373,760 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.2% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,870,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $193,987,000 after purchasing an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,214,000 after buying an additional 435,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,301,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 0.5 %

VOD stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.