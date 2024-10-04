Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives $299.55 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $299.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Cummins by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $327.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.55. Cummins has a one year low of $212.80 and a one year high of $333.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cummins will post 19.77 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

