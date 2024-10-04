Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. Cumulus Media has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.51.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
