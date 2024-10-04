Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price objective for the company.

Get Curbline Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Stock Up 4.3 %

CURB opened at $22.60 on Friday. Curbline Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.35.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.