Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Curbline Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.75 price objective for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Curbline Properties
Curbline Properties Stock Up 4.3 %
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Curbline Properties
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Chevron-Hess Merger Approved: Should You Buy Before Earnings?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Best Stocks for Growth and Income: Top 3 Picks for Your Portfolio
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Beat the Volatility: Top 3 Low-Beta Stocks to Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Curbline Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curbline Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.