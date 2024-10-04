Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires 300 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IOO opened at $97.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $100.86.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

