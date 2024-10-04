Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 200 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

