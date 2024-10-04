Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 21,500 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up about 4.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 0.84% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $19,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windham Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $30.88.

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

