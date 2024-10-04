Curbstone Financial Management Corp Buys 630 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 57,400.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $122.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $156.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

