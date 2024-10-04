Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,273,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 110,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 93,306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6,029.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 116,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 114,687 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

BK opened at $70.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.66 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

