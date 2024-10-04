Curbstone Financial Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,668,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $688,190,000 after buying an additional 2,982,704 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market capitalization of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.49, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.54 and its 200 day moving average is $158.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

