Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $228.03 and a 12-month high of $293.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.63 and its 200 day moving average is $273.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

