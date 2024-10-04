Curbstone Financial Management Corp Has $6.18 Million Stake in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its position in Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,450 shares during the period. Barings Corporate Investors accounts for about 1.3% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned about 1.53% of Barings Corporate Investors worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 85,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the 2nd quarter worth $2,800,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.
Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance
Shares of MCI opened at $20.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $20.26.
Barings Corporate Investors Increases Dividend
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
