Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 175,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,820,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,595,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 224,374 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in CVS Health by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,998 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 190,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 39,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $62.92 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 12.72%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

