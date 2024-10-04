Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.32.

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $240.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $146.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

