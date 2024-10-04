Curbstone Financial Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,730 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,659,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $52.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

