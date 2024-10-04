Curbstone Financial Management Corp Purchases 888 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,375,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,569,000 after buying an additional 78,376 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $2,902,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 100,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 39.7% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,941,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.0 %

Bank of America stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $306.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 794,120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,363,972.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,722,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $67,867,406.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 794,120,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,288,363,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,650,481 shares of company stock valued at $6,050,547,676. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

