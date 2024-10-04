Curbstone Financial Management Corp Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $228,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $170.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $141.45 and a 1 year high of $177.94. The firm has a market cap of $401.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.43.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,657,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.89.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
