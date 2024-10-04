Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 142 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $411.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $372.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Melius Research began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

