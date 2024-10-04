Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 170 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $177.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $179.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.85. The firm has a market cap of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

