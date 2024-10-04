Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 218 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,922,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,210,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 37,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $483.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.89.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.