Curbstone Financial Management Corp Sells 4,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sensible Money LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $21.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.