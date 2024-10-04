Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s Why

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.71 and last traded at $12.77. 495,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 2,202,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 330.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWK. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.