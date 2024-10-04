CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities (LON:CCPE) Trading Down 94.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited (LON:CCPE – Get Free Report) traded down 94.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.87 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 68,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 78,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.42 ($0.21).
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.88.
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Company Profile
CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund of fund launched by Goldman Sachs International. The fund is managed by CVC Credit Partners Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Western Europe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies across diversified sectors.
