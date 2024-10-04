CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVR Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 156.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,889,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.05.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.39. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.67%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.