CVS Health Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 72,308 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 42,554 call options.
Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.97. 7,656,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,987,624. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.67. CVS Health has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.2% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.
