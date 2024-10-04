Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,665 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.22% of Cytek Biosciences worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,012,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,606,000 after acquiring an additional 122,105 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cytek Biosciences by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 3,452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 919,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 804,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.74 million, a PE ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 1.30. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

