Czech National Bank Acquires 13,151 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.2% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $411.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $372.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $412.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.23.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

