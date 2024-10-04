Czech National Bank Acquires 21,832 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 325,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,832 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $55,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,637 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 200,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,112,000 after acquiring an additional 21,675 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $309,775,000 after acquiring an additional 657,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.86. The company has a market cap of $462.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $173.99.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

