Czech National Bank Acquires 2,813 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $19,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total transaction of $922,151.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CI stock opened at $340.57 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $370.83. The company has a market cap of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.