Czech National Bank Buys 26,718 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $21,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2,878.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 303,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,296 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 79,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,030,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,858,000 after acquiring an additional 96,193 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

