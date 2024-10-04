Czech National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 8.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $570,511.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,949 shares of company stock worth $1,673,685. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $83.84 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.35 and a 12 month high of $84.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $123.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

