Czech National Bank Has $21.21 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Czech National Bank raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KLA were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its position in shares of KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.81.

KLA Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $774.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $768.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $759.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $449.35 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

