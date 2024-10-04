Czech National Bank Has $23.82 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,190 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $23,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1,148.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 31,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.