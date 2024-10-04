Czech National Bank Increases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,425 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.6% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $62,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $686.03.

Netflix Trading Down 0.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $706.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $675.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $647.16. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $725.26. The company has a market capitalization of $304.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 224,784 shares of company stock valued at $150,212,870. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

