Czech National Bank Raises Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Czech National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $142,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.35.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 93,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $918.64, for a total transaction of $85,978,273.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,153,810 shares in the company, valued at $89,249,376,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $885.15 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $523.63 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $898.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $846.49. The firm has a market cap of $841.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

